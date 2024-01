ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to get a glimpse of the Snow Moon while enjoying a candlelight walk through the woods of Woestyne? Head over to the Mabee Farm Historic Site on Saturday, February 24, for a short, evening stroll, followed by a fire at the Inn’s historic fireplace.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Warm drinks will be served. Admission is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Tickets can be purchased on the Mabee Farm Historic Site website.