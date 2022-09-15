SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Capital Region schools now back in full swing, doctors say staying up-to-date on immunizations is crucial to student health. Ellis Medicine is planning to help, with a free back-to-school vaccination clinic.

The clinic is slated to run from Monday, September 19 through Thursday, September 22, at the McClellan Street Health Center. No appointments are needed, and kids will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents should bring a printed copy of their student’s vaccination record, any documentation provided by the school to assist in identifying vaccination needs, and their insurance card. The clinic is open to any student in the Schenectady City School District.