Ellis Medicine holding digital panel on community mental health needs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regular holiday stress might be engulfed in virus stress in 2020, especially with passionate responses to following New York’s 10-person limit or insisting they can invite over as many people as they want. Mental health support is just as vital during the holiday season as it has been throughout the pandemic.

Treatment for mental illness need not be a hushed and secretive topic, and talking about it can make sure the community stays safe and connected. Ellis Medicine is taking a candid look at its plans for expanding services to meet growing needs.

Ellis is holding a panel discussion on local mental health services. Register online for the virtual event, which takes place on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. They say the demand for mental health resources far exceeds what’s available, and that the effects of COVID-19 are extensive for both children and adults.

Featured speakers include:

Leslyn Williamson, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer

Evangeline Murray, Administrative Director, Mental Health Service Line

Mary May, Clinical Manager, Outpatient Mental Health Services

Taylor Mickle, Manager of Operations and Safety, Mental Health Services

Ellis Medicine provides mental health services to help care for those struggling with anxiety, depression, insecurities, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other issues.