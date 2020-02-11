‘Ellen’ shares video of sweet moment between local brothers

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A couple of weeks ago, Ellen tweeted out a video of brothers that’s gone viral.

This is so sweet. When I was 5, the only person waiting for me when I came home was my bookie. pic.twitter.com/Ole7kLno0q — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2020

Those two boys, Owen and Emerson Blair, are featured in the video in the adorable after-school moment.

When Owen stayed home sick, he was excited for his big brother Emerson to get home from school.

After sharing it on her Facebook, Kim-Trang Blair’s relatives suggested she submit the video to “The Ellen Show.” She was surprised when months later, Ellen tweeted it out!

This isn’t the first time the family was featured in the spotlight. In 2014, and before Owen was born, Humans of New York photographed the new family on the streets of New York City.