SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Electric City Comic Con is set to return to Schenectady after a two-year hiatus. The event is set for July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library.

The event features activities for all ages, including Superhero Stretch yoga for kids, balloon twisting, a cosplay demonstration and costume contest, an interactive crowd participation visualization exercise, an action figure photo booth, workshops, kids’ crafts, and a cosplay/costume triage area by The Costumer.

“Artist Alley,” made up of 15 artists and authors, will be centered around the adult reference desk

in the main area of the library. Attendees can visit each artist to complete a scavenger hunt and get a prize. Vendor and food trucks with also be at the event, including:

Bear and Bird

Sassy’s Satellite

The Costumer

Toying Around

Kona Ice

Sara’s Kitchen

Backyard BBQ

The food trucks and tents will be outside on the Liberty Street side of the building. Admission to the event is free. Over 1,800 people attended Electric City Comic Con in 2019, which was the last time the event was held.

“We are so excited for the return of the Electric City Comic Con this year,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “This free event is a much-needed creative outlet for residents of all ages after a two-year pandemic hiatus. With so many different activities throughout the day, there is something for everyone!”