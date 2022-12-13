SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A multi-family home in Schenectady will need to be demolished after an early-morning blaze on Tuesday, according to Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m., Mareno said, on the second floor of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza.

All of the residents were evacuated with no injuries. The fire department also evacuated 13 people in neighboring apartments, due to the proximity of the flames. Firefighters are currently trying to find four dogs that were also living in the building.

Mareno says the fire was difficult to fight because of the cold and icy conditions. “You got guys trying to move a lot of hose, a lot of big hose. They’re slipping, they’re sliding,” noted the chief. “Our people trained for this, it’s nothing new. They know how to handle it, they know what techniques to use, and they have the equipment. So, it’s nothing new for them, but it’s still a challenge.”

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing. Mareno says the building is a total loss and will be demolished sometime on Tuesday.