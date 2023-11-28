SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two next-generation Dunkin’ stores are now open to the public. The two locations at 1125 Duanesburg Road in Rotterdam and 6030 Duanesburg Road in Duanesburg are offering special deals and giveaways to guests while supplies last.

The celebration in Rotterdam is scheduled for Wednesday, November 298, from 10 a.m. to noon. Franchisees Natasha, Miguel, and Nicole Teixeira will present a $3K check to Things of My Very Own, Inc. in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The nonprofit organization provides crisis intervention services to at-risk children and those impacted by extensive abuse or neglect.

The Duanesburg store will hold its ceremony on Thursday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Deals and giveaways at both locations include $10 gift cards, a special VIP offer, and a chance to spin a prize wheel to win merchandise.

The newly remodeled stores feature a modern design and innovative technology, including a tap system that will serve eight consistently cold beverages and top-quality espresso machines. “We’re excited to celebrate the grand reopening of our newly remodeled restaurants with exclusive deals for our valued guests. The new amenities that are part of Dunkin’s next-generation restaurant concept will keep our community running like never before,” said Natasha Teixeira.