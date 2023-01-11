DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg Community Parent Teacher Association (DCPTA) is looking for volunteers for its free movie screening on Saturday, January 14. High school students can gain volunteer hours for NHS by helping out the DCPTA.

“Cool Runnings,” a film about a Jamaican bob sled team led by Irv (John Candy), will be shown on January 14, at 4:15 p.m. in the Duanesburg Elementary School cafeteria. Concessions are available for purchase. Chairs will also be available, but attendees may bring blankets and pillows to spread out on the floor. Duanesburg Elementary School is located at 165 Chadwick Road in Delanson. If you’re interested in volunteering for this event, click here.