DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Duanesburg man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a gun on someone in his house during an argument. State Police said Louis Dinino, 25, threatened to harm his victim with a rifle at about 10:26 p.m. Saturday. Troopers confiscated the gun.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Dinino was processed at the State Police barracks in Princetown. He was taken to Schenectady County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment.