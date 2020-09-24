Drywaller arrested for not providing workers’ comp, Inspector General says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady business owner has been arrested for allegedly failing to provide workers’ compensation insurance to his employers, according to New York’s Inspector General, Letizia Tagliafierro.

Tagliafierro announced the arrest against Dennis R. Hammonds, 40, owner of Hammonds Drywall, on Thursday. In New York, contractors have to carry workers’ compensation for employees. An employer who does not insure six or more employees would be committing a felony.

“Workers’ compensation insurance is an essential and required part of legally doing business in New York State,” Tagliafierro says. “Proper coverage protects the employee, the employer, and the client in the event of an accident or injury.”

The Inspector General’s Office says its investigation showed that Hammonds worked as a drywall subcontractor for two general contractors from February 2017 to November 2018 without the required insurance. Among his projects at this time was installing drywall and working on ceilings at Rotterdam’s Via Port Mal from May to September 2017.

Hammonds is charged with two counts of effect of failure to secure compensation. If convicted on both class E felony counts, he could face up to eight years in prison, according to state sentencing maximums.

