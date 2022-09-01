GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets and dogs on September 24. The clinic is free to Schenectady County residents.

The county requires cats and ferrets to be in carries and dogs to be on leashes. Residents can register online for an appointment time and provide information about their animals allowing Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) to create a vaccination certificate for each scheduled pet. You can also call (518) 386-2818. Appointments are limited.

The event takes places on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glenville Senior Citizens Center 32 Worden Road Glenville, NY 12302.