SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will be holding a drive-thru rabies vaccination for cats, ferrets, and dogs in Princetown on November 5 at the Princetown Town Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, while dogs can be leased. This clinic is free to Schenectady residents only.

“Dogs, cats and ferrets can be exposed to rabies through contact with wild animals, including

raccoons, bats, skunks, foxes, and rodents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle

Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “This free clinic is an easy

way for Schenectady County residents to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations to help keep them healthy and safe.”