SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a fire on Frank Street in Schenectady early in the morning on September 16. The fire broke out at 3 a.m. at the Southgate Apartments.

All ten apartment units in the building were evacuated, and all residents were able to escape. One resident was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being transported to Ellis Hospital.

Schenectady Fire Chief Donald Mareno stated it took about an hour to get the fire under control, and that the middle of the building sustained major damage. No firefighters were injured during the operation.

Officials from the Red Cross said they are currently helping 11 adults and 22 children who have been displaced by the fire with finding a place to stay, along with other assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.