SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all wing lovers! On October 7, bring your appetite to the 10th Annual Wing Walk presented by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.

At 10 a.m., attendees can begin to pick up the official Wing Walk map/ballot at Proctors. The event officially kicks off at noon, when participants can begin strolling around Downtown Schenectady.

There is one wing sample per restaurant. Participants can get their maps/ballots stamped at each restaurant. Once you sample at least ten wings, you can vote your favorite by marking it on the map/ballot and dropping it at a drop-box location.

The event ends at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and will go on sale on Tuesday, September 12, through Proctors. Tickets can be purchased online, in person, or by phone.