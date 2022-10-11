SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place around Schenectady City Hall, and along the adjacent Jay Street Marketplace. The event is making its return for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We launched the Fall Spooktacular with great success in the fall of 2019 just before the pandemic,” said the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) Executive Director Jim Salengo. “This month, the event returns to the heart of Downtown Schenectady bigger and better than before. We can’t wait to welcome families from around the area to enjoy a great afternoon in downtown during this beautiful time of year.” Salengo added, “costumes are

encouraged to help make the Spooktacular even more spectacular!”

Spooktacular will include a variety of events for attendees of all ages. Live music will be played by the Red Haired Strangers, hayrides will give guests a different view of the fall festivities taking place, and on the lawn of City Hall, a Jack ‘o Lantern bounce house will provide kids with an energetic outlet.

Scotty Nut Nut will be there to create creatures out of balloons that attendees can take home with them. All eventgoers will also have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle for four free tickets to the musical “Aladdin” which will be coming to Proctors from October 11 to October 23.

Eating, drinking, shopping, and crafting vendors will include:

• The Costumer

• C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios

• Great Flats Brewing

• Hamilton Hill Arts Center

• The Merchants of Jay Street Marketplace

• Mike’s Hot Dogs

• miSci

• MVP Health Care Football Toss

• Nine Pin Cider

• Schenectady Kids’ Art Festival

• Sprinkleista Bakery