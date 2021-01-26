Downtown Schenectady installs 10 electric vehicle charging stations on Liberty Street

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Gary McCarthy unveiled 10 new electric vehicle charging stations on Liberty Street in downtown Schenectady. The stations were provided by Livingston Energy Group and the installation was supported by National Grid’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station Make-Ready program.

With 28 City-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging stations now available for public use and over 60 stations throughout the city, Schenectady’s Electric Vehicle Destination initiative wants to drive EV growth in the community and throughout the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy said. He added that he hopes to install more stations in the future.

“Adding additional charging stations in the City of Schenectady s is something National Grid is proud to work with Mayor McCarthy and Livingston Energy Group on to support New York state’s ambitious energy policy,” said National Grid Regional Executive Laurie Poltynski. “This installation is part of National Grid’s goal to install approximately 16,000 EV charging station ports in Upstate New York.”

The City’s 28 public charging stations are at the following locations: