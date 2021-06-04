Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek returns for third year

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) is joining with local partner organizations to highlight the arts and cultural activities around Downtown Schenectady. The Third Annual Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek takes place June 5-12.

A variety of events will take place throughout the event, including a community paint day on the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail with CREATE Community Studios on Saturday, June 5 from 12-4 p.m. Guests are invited to help paint a mural with themes of community and togetherness designed by local artist Bella Burnett. Participants are also invited to paint plastic signs that will be displayed along the bike trail this summer as part of “Color the Canal.”

“From writing, poetry, live music and dancing to painting, filmmaking, art galleries and much more, there is something for everyone during ArtsWeek,”said Amy Sonder, DSIC Promotions Coordinator.

The first day of ArtsWeek will also feature a virtual version of the popular Schenectady Kids Arts Festival, beginning at 10 a.m.

Other highlights during Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek include:

The Schenectady Pride Festival on Saturday, June 5 from 3-6 p.m.

The Open Door Bookstore highlighting local authors all week long

The Schenectady Trading Company hosting “Around These Parts,” a short film screening with submissions from local directors, on Monday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m.

The 2021 season kick-off of the Jazz on Jay Concert Series with Azzaam Hameed & Friends on Thursday, June 10 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Extended business hours and live music on the Jay Street Marketplace on Thursday, June 10

Virtual arts classes, gallery shows, storytelling workshops, and much more

For a detailed listing of ArtsWeek activities, visit downtownschenectady.org or the Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek Facebook event page.