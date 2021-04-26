DOT: Watch for alternating lanes on Route 20 in Duanesburg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that Route 20 (Western Turnpike) in Duanesburg will be reduced to a single alternating lane. This traffic change will occur April 26-30, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for milling and repaving, weather dependent. 

Work is scheduled on April 26 between State Route 7 and Duanesburg Churches Road (Schenectady County Route 127), on April 27 between Duanesburg Churches Road and State Route 395, and from April 28 through April 30 between Route 7 and Route 395. 

Depending upon the specific operation next week, drivers will be directed through the work zone by flaggers or by following a pilot vehicle. 

DOT says drivers should anticipate occasional alternating single lane closures for two additional weeks on short segments. 

Drivers are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying flashing lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. 

