SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 30, the Schenectady County Legislature will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Central Library. All blood types are needed, but especially donors with types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, so supplies must be constantly replenished,” said Schenectady County Legislature Michelle Ostrelich. “In January, we celebrate volunteer donors who selflessly give blood to ensure a supply is available for community members in need. Their donations can help give someone a second chance at life during an emergency or help a patient with a serious medical condition.”