SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dog-O-Ween” Halloween Contest and Parade will take place at noon on Sunday at the Jay Street Marketplace in Schenectady. The Schenectady Greenmarket and Jay Street Marketplace will partner up to showcase all the daunting dogs and family members in their costumes.

The costume contest will start at noon at the Schenectady Greenmarket. No registration is required for the contest. Judges will choose the winners, and other goodies, prizes, as well as a parade, will all be offered at this pet-friendly event.