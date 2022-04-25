SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dog was found dead in Schenectady Saturday, after Schenectady Police say it was dumped in Central Park. The dog was described as a young, malnourished Pitbull with grey and white markings.

In hopes of locating the person who may have dumped the dog, the police department reached out to NEWS10’s own Steve Caporizzo. He posted the below photo on his famed “Pet Connection” Facebook group, hoping someone would recognize the blanket the dog was wrapped in.

Do you recognize this blanket? (Photo: Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection / Schenectady Police)

If you have any information on the dog or its owner, you are asked to contact the Schenectady Police at (518) 382-5211.