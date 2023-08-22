ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you believe in Sasquatch, mythical creatures, or the paranormal? If so, you might be interested in Viaport Rotterdam’s “Do You Believe” Convention on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event explores the world of legendary creatures, elusive phenomena, and magical possibilities. Experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the area will be in attendance to share their insights and experiences on supernatural topics.

Speakers include Steve Kulls on Sasquatch, Kenney W Irish on the Lake Champlain Monster, and paranormal investigator Shelley Brienza. Vendors will be selling merchandise including artifacts, books, collectibles, and mythical artwork.

Admission tickets are $10 and children 2 years and younger are free. You can buy tickets on the Do You Believe? website.