SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has announced the addition of 85 electric vehicle charging stations throughout Schenectady County to the digital visitor map. The map can be viewed on their website.

“Providing access to charging stations is more important than ever as the number of electric vehicle drivers continues to increase,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta, President of the Discover Schenectady Board of Directors. “Our new EV station mapping feature makes it easier for residents and visitors from the region and beyond to enjoy all the great attractions, restaurants and local businesses right here in Schenectady County.”

The digital map features filters for restaurants and nightlife, lodging, attractions, parking locations, biking and running routes, and more.