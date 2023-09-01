GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation has installed a state-of-the-art vehicle detection system at the Canadian Pacific Railway-owned bridge over Glenridge Road. Although flashing beacons were installed in January 2022, bridge strikes continue to be an issue, as the bridge was struck twice in recent weeks.

The new detection system features two sets of infrared sensors, two electronic message boards, and two new flashing beacons for vehicles heading westbound. There is one set of detectors and message boards for vehicles traveling eastbound. Six new permanent cameras have also been installed.

An over-height vehicle passing through the infrared beams will trigger nearby beacons to flash floodlights to shine on the bridge. The electronic message boards will warn the driver that the vehicle is too tall to fit under the bridge.

Bridge strikes are 100 percent preventable, and operators of over-height vehicles need to drive safely, pay attention to the new and existing warnings in place, and use commercial-grade GPS navigation systems,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.