SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Incarcerated individuals were evacuated from the Schenectady County Correctional Facility after a fire broke out in the dryer and dryer vent of a laundry room. Deputies from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office describe it as a small fire and report no injuries.

The Schenectady Fire Department responded to the fire and put it out. All those in the affected area were evacuated and moved to an alternative housing unit in the facility.

Deputies say the affected area sustained minor smoke and water damage. The incident is currently under investigation.