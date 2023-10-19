GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday afternoon, Glenville Police responded to Maple Avenue for the report of a bridge strike. Police located a 2021 Kenworth delivery truck operated by Steven Pulcher, 51, of Hudson.

Pulcher told the officers that he was following his GPS and did not know the height of the vehicle. Police charged him with three vehicle and traffic law violations and the Glenville Town Code for disobeying an over-height warning.

No injuries were reported. The bridge strike closed Maple Avenue for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.