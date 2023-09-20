SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Schenectady Speedway customer walked away $7M richer after buying a winning CASH4LIFE ticket. The ticket was sold for the September 19 drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 18, and 19, and the cash ball was 1. The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The cash ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 4. The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place daily at 9 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.