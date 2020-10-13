Crews respond to fire at Schenectady warehouse

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews battled heavy flames at the Marcella’s Appliance warehouse and office building Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m. for a fire at the structure on the corner of 3rd and Crane Streets.

Crews found flames coming through the roof at the center of the building. They had the fire knocked down at around 10 a.m.

No civilians were injured. One firefighter sustained an eye injury and was treated at the hospital.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report