GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters and first responders responded to an explosion and fire on Maple Avenue in Glenville. Pictures and video from the scene show a large fireball at the Maple Avenue Bridge after it was hit by a large vehicle.

Town Supervisor Christopher Koetzle held a briefing to relay some details. He said that around 6:30 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying compressed fuel hit the Maple Avenue Bridge. The driver suffered third-degree burns and was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The Maple Ave Bridge lets trains pass over Glenridge Road just south of the traffic circle. A train was actually crossing on the bridge at the moment the vehicle hit.

The explosion was felt as far away as Clifton Park and was visible on radar. The entire Woodhaven neighborhood is without power, representing about 200 homes. Witnesses who live near the scene told NEWS10 that after hearing the explosion and seeing the fire, police advised them to stay in their homes.

First responders have set up a command post at Maple and Woodcrest Drive. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.