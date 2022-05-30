SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews battled a fire in on Marshall Avenue in Schenectady on Monday. A large portion of Marshall Avenue near the intersection with State Street is closed.
There is no word on any injuries or a cause for the fire.
by: Harrison Grubb, Courtney Ward
Posted:
Updated:
by: Harrison Grubb, Courtney Ward
Posted:
Updated:
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews battled a fire in on Marshall Avenue in Schenectady on Monday. A large portion of Marshall Avenue near the intersection with State Street is closed.
There is no word on any injuries or a cause for the fire.