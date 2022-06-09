SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 762 Albany Street around 3:03 a.m. Thursday morning. Chief Donald Mareno said the blaze took firefighters nearly one-and-a-half hours to put out, and they couldn’t do it alone.

The Scotia Fire Department responded to the scene after flames broke out throughout the house. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were still at the scene investigating.

Chief Mareno said Albany Street will remain closed for several hours. The building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported to either firefighters or nearby residents.