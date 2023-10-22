SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early morning crash on I-90 involving two tractor trailers caused the closure of two lanes for several hours on Sunday. The crash occurred westbound near Exit 25A in Schenectady.

Thruway officials later confirmed that one of the drivers was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. The center lane reopened just before 10 a.m., and the right lane reopened by 11:45 a.m.