DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash on I-88 has closed all lanes in both directions between Exit 24; US 20; NY 7 in Duanesburg, and Exit 25; NY 7 in Rotterdam. All lanes are closed eastbound, with one left lane of two closed westbound. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

Little is known about the crash at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available on the crash.