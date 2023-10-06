SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Anne Burchhardt on July 17 in the Town of Niskayuna. Maureen Morrow, 43, was accused of driving while under the influence of drugs when she crashed into a vehicle driven by Burchhardt.

According to the indictment, Burchhardt died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. Analysis of Morrow’s blood showed the presence of Alprazolam, Amphetamine, Benzoylecgonine, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Methadone, and Nordiazepam. Morrow had a prior conviction for DWI in 2018 in Saratoga County and a felony weapons possession charge in Warren County from 2012.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8. The District Attorney’s Office recommended a sentence of eight-and-a-half to seventeen years of incarceration for the charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in the first degree. Morrow will also be required to pay $1,875 in restitution, and her license will be revoked for a minimum of 18 months.