SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s the weekend of May 21, Schenectady County has released a list of cooling stations residents can use during the heatwave. The cooling stations will be fully air-conditioned.

Cooling stations:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library Branch 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Bornt Library Branch 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 948 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307

Glenville Library Branch 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 20 Glenridge Road, Schenectady, NY 12302

Mont Pleasant Library Branch 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 1036 Crane Street, Schenectady, NY 12303



“Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this weekend, which can pose a public health risk for anyone who doesn’t have a place to stay cool,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “Visit any of our open branch libraries if you need a place to cool off during the hottest hours of the day and remember to drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun, in a cool or air-conditioned room if possible.”

If possible, stay out of the sun during the heatwave. When in the sun, wear sunscreen and a hat to protect your face and head. Use an air conditioner if you have one, and if not, keep rooms well-ventilated with open windows and fans. Drink extra fluids, and be sure to check on your neighbors during the heat wave- especially the elderly, young children, and people with special needs.

Seek help if you feel symptoms of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat to reduce your risk of falling ill.