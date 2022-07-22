SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has released a list of cooling stations for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The cooling stations will be fully air-conditioned to provide respite from the heatwave.

Cooling stations:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library Branch at 99 Clinton Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 23 Noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 24



Bethesda House of Schenectady at 834 State Street. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24



Bornt Library Branch at 948 State Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 23



Glenville Library Branch at 20 Glenridge Road. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 23



Mount Pleasant Library Branch at 1036 Crane Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 23



Individuals are encouraged to seek help if they feel symptoms of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat to reduce your risk of falling ill.

If possible, stay out of the sun during the heatwave and drink plenty of fluids. Be sure to check on your neighbors during the heat wave, especially the elderly, young children, and people with special needs.