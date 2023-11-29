SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The construction of Mosaic Apartments, a two-building development with 60 units in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant Neighborhood has been announced. The apartments will have one four-story building with 46 units and a three-story building with 14 units.

All apartments will be affordable to homes earning just at or below 60% of the area median income. The development will be all-electric and energy-efficient, including 30 units with onsite support services for seniors and those with disabilities.

“Today’s investment in Schenectady will create dozens of much-needed affordable, energy-efficient apartments in the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant communities,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis by creating affordable and supportive housing opportunities that enhance neighborhoods for existing residents and future generations.”