Concorde replica turning heads in front of Glenville museum

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A project years in the making, one of the largest model airplanes in history is safely secured in its new resting place in front of the Empire State Aerosciences Museum. The museum acquired the Concorde replica in 2017.

At 34,000 pounds and 102-feet-long, the model airplane is a piece of living history. One that used to be showcased in Times Square.

The model airplane is a replica of the Concorde, a supersonic passenger airliner that was operated from 1976 until 2003. It was made famous for the fact it could fly from New York to London in just three hours and at twice the speed of sound.

“This is an exact half scale replica paid for originally by British Airways, built in L & L Tooling in Texas and then shipped on five trucks to Times Square in 1995,” said Dan Wilson, project manager for the ESAM Concorde Project.

“It was something that everybody knew,” Curator of Cradle of Aviation Museum Joshua Stoiff said. “If you look online at pictures, it was on top of a brewery in Times Square, and it was one of the strange, odd ball attractions in New York.”

But when the building lease expired in 2001, the model plane was removed from Times Square and the fleet of real Concordes was retired shortly after due to a tragic crash.

The replica was stored away at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Long Island for years until the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville gained ownership in 2017. After a lengthy process of moving it from Long Island to the Capital Region, and more than a year to re-assemble it, it’s finally landing at its final resting place.

Previously on display behind the museum, it was moved to the front lawn last week so people walking and driving back can enjoy it. The two-day move took a labor of love between local companies and was the first time the plane was moved in one piece.

“We want it to be our mascot just like Nipper the dog is to Albany, we’re hoping this will be Schenectady county’s mascot,” said Wilson.

The Concorde replica isn’t the first time a plane of its kind has been at the Schenectady County Airport. In August 1987, a real Concorde G-BOAA flying into the Schenectady County Airport for an air show. For that moment in history, take a look at this slideshow: