ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on April 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Proctor’s website.

Randomly selected contestants will be able to join the celebrity host in the interactive stage show game. Whether you’re a new fan or a longtime viewer, come get the chance to play the show’s favorites like Plinko, and Cliffhangers, spin the Big Wheel, and potentially compete in the showcase!

Get the chance to win from several fantastic prices, such as appliances, electronics, dream vacations, and maybe even a brand-new car! Some lucky audience members will have the chance to win prizes right from their seats.