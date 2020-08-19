Colonie police arrest Schenectady man with stolen gun who reported assault

Schenectady County

David Jackson mugshot and gun

David Jackson mugshot and gun. (Colonie Police)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested David M. Jackson, 25, of Schenectady for possessing a stolen firearm on Sunday.

Jackson called the police to report a burglary, saying that he was confronted in his Colonie residence on Kabalian Drive by an unknown man who hit him in the head and fled. Police say when they arrived, Jackson also fled.

Police say Jackson did not report any injury or items stolen from his residence. According to police, officers checked for the suspect and saw evidence of weapons and drugs in Jackson’s home.

They executed a search warrant on his home, and found a loaded .40 Glock 23 handgun that had been reported stolen in Georgia.

Jackson's handgun
Jackson’s handgun. (Colonie Police)

Police then arrested Jackson for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was released after posting $10,000. If he’s convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 15 years.

