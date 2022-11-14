SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.

Code Blue means homeless shelters will extend their hours. The following three Code Blue shelters have been established.

Bethesda House

834 State Street

Schenectady, NY 12307

(518) 374-7873

The Bethesda House shelter welcomes all individuals without restrictions or qualifications, providing beds, shower opportunities, supper and breakfast for adult men and women.

The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only)

168 Lafayette Street

Schenectady, NY 12305

(518) 370-0276

Schenectady County Department of Social Services

797 Broadway

Schenectady, NY 12305

During regular business hours: (518) 388-4470

DSS On-Call (after 4:30pm): (518) 382-0383