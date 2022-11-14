SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Code Blue means homeless shelters will extend their hours. The following three Code Blue shelters have been established.
Bethesda House
834 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12307
(518) 374-7873
The Bethesda House shelter welcomes all individuals without restrictions or qualifications, providing beds, shower opportunities, supper and breakfast for adult men and women.
The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only)
168 Lafayette Street
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 370-0276
Schenectady County Department of Social Services
797 Broadway
Schenectady, NY 12305
During regular business hours: (518) 388-4470
DSS On-Call (after 4:30pm): (518) 382-0383