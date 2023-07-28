SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced that beginning on July 30, the westbound Interstate 890 Exit 5 off-ramp to Broadway in Schenectady is scheduled to close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday nights through Friday mornings for bridge work. The closures are expected to conclude by the end of August.

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly in work zones and always watch for construction workers. NYSDOT reminds drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in such areas.