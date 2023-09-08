SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The works and accomplishments of French impressionist painter Claude Monet will be on display at the Claude Monet Immersive Experience, coming to Schenectady in October. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale soon, and you can join the waitlist online.

Claude Monet, the Immersive Experience, will be held at Armory Studios in Schenectady at 125 Washington Avenue. Each visit will take around 90 minutes to complete.

Hours for the exhibit are as follows: