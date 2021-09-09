Class of 2025 moves in at Union College

Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday was move-in day for the Class of 2025 at Union College.

Students were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at campus and before picking up their keys and heading to their rooms. This year’s freshman class has a total of 566 students.

“Our three residence halls are close to having their beds very full, and we’re excited to have a class of this size, and being in-person, having all of our students back on campus,” Aileen Schatz, director of First Year Experience at Union College, said.

“We don’t have to do online classes for now, so we’ll see,” freshman Sam Ahern said. “At least I’m on campus for now. That’s the first step.”

Classes for the fall term at Union start on September 13.

