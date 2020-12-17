City of Schenectady extends emergency order, parking restrictions

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy put a state of emergency into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, initially to last for 24 hours. By Thursday evening, McCarthy extended the citywide state of emergency to 7 a.m. on Saturday and enacted several specific parking restrictions.
Residents must move vehicles from city streets to allow for snow removal. The Mayor’s Office says that vehicles parked on the following streets between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday will be towed:
- Front Street (Mohawk Avenue to Washington Avenue)
- Green Street (North Ferry to Erie Boulevard)
- North Ferry Street
- South Ferry Street (State Street to Union Street)
- North College Street (Union Street to Front Street)
- Governor’s Lane
- Ingersoll Avenue
- North Street
- Washington Avenue
- Prospect Street
- Vale Place
- Porter Street
- Windsor Terrace
- Landon Terrace
- Eagle Street
- Maple Avenue
- Swan Street
- Hawk Street
- Eastern Parkway (McClellan Street to Ashmore Avenue)
- Michigan Avenue (I-890 to Chrisler Avenue)
