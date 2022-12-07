SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has awarded $30,000 to the City of Schenectady for the purchase of four zero-emission vehicles through DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program. The four vehicles were 2022 Chevrolet Bolts purchased by the Schenectady Police Department.

“New York is leading the nation in reducing emissions and aggressively investing in clean transportation and infrastructure to help reach our climate goals,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Communities like the City of Schenectady are helping New York State advance our bold climate agenda with commitments to increase their electric vehicle fleet and pursue clean energy alternatives to reduce costs and the emissions fueling climate change. We are proud to support municipalities through the ZEV Rebate Program in their efforts to transition municipal fleets to clean alternatives and ensure a brighter, healthier future for New Yorkers.”

To date, the City of Schenectady has added 22 hybrid and electric vehicles to the city’s municipal fleet. The Code Enforcement Bureau has eight 2017 Chevrolet Volts, and prior to their recent purchase, the Schenectady Police Department already had ten 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Hybrid Utility Vehicles.