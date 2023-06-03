SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady has announced an upcoming road closure. On June 6 and June 7, construction will close Clinton Street between State Street and Franklin Street for a majority of the two days.

The city stated that construction crews will be installing a watermain connection on the Clinton Street block, and will require the closure of the roadway. The area will be closed to all traffic during the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Barrett Street and Lafayette Street during the time of the closing.