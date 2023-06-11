SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady has announced that Clinton Street between State Street and Franklin Street will be closed to all traffic on June 13 and 14. The closure will be in place during the hours of 7 a.m and 5 p.m. on both days.

The closure is due to the installation of sitting walls on Clinton Street, as part of the Clinton Street north parking lot rehabilitation. Traffic will be detoured to Barrett Street and Lafayette Street during the time of the closing.