SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City Mission of Schenectady opened 10 new transitional apartments for women and their children. The city mission now has 34 units intended for people who have dealt with homelessness and have made progress toward living on their own.

The goal is to provide resources and assistance as they continue to work toward long-term independence. The new units are also attached to a wellness center where residents can access mental health treatment and legal services.