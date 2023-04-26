SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Steinmetz Homes Apartments for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was driving on the walkways within the housing complex. The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Ellis Hospital as a precaution. They did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.